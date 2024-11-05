Mervie lawyer charged with disorderly conduct

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY David Cash, who represents Mervie Knowles, the Grand Bahama care home administrator facing allegations of elder abuse and financial exploitation, was charged in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court yesterday with disorderly behaviour and using obscene language.

He appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing.

K Brian Hanna represented him.

It is alleged that on Saturday, November 2, while at the Central Police Station in Freeport, Mr Cash behaved in a disorderly manner and used obscene language to the annoyance of Police Officers 3429 Curtis and Woman Sergeant 2169 Forbes.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges. Magistrate Laing granted Mr Cash $1,500 bail. The matter was adjourned to January 20, 2025.

Mr Cash travelled to Freeport on Saturday to represent Home Away From Home administrator Mervie Knowles, who had been detained in police custody since October 29 in connection with a fraud investigation concerning the assets of an elderly resident.

The attorney claims that he was initially denied access to see MS Knowles.

“I went to go and see her and represent her while she was in custody, and essentially, I was denied initially that right to see my client, and it is either the constitutional rights of these defendants or persons in custody are going to matter or don’t. And my position is that the constitution matters, and so, that is what landed me in court today.”

Mr Cash said he was allowed to see Ms Knowles later that night and represented her throughout the weekend until she was released on Sunday.

Although Ms Knowles has not been charged, the investigation into her is still ongoing.

“The investigations may still be ongoing, so I don’t want to say too much, but the police had arrested her since Tuesday, and they had her in custody, and they had every opportunity if they had some charge to lay on her, and obviously no charge was laid,” Mr Cash said.