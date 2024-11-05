National Neighbourhood Watch Council head says relationship with police improving

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net





THE chairman of the Bahamas National Neighbourhood Watch Council, Keno Wong, said the council’s relationship with the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) has “rekindled”, despite past criticisms of police inactivity.

In January, Mr Wong told The Tribune that the council’s relationship with the RBPF had went downhill, contributing to a rise in crime, including vandalism, housebreaking, and sexual assaults.

He said the absence of police liaison officers in communities, which previously ensured swift responses to criminal complaints, had reduced the programme’s effectiveness. He also questioned the availability of neighbourhood watch vehicles.

In response, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said he was “disappointed” over Mr Wong’s comments, insisting the police maintained regular communication with council members and that patrol vehicles were in use.

Yesterday, Mr Wong said the council’s relationship with police had improved.

“It has rekindled,” he said during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister. “We are grateful for the communication with the council, the commissioner, and those who sit at the top level of leadership.”

He also acknowledged support from the Office of the Prime Minister whenever assistance was needed.

He said police patrols in communities have increased, and the council is working to meet with division commanders.

At the press conference, one person raised concerns about some communities’ lack of liaison officers. Mr Wong admitted this issue has also been a concern for the council, adding that the matter is being addressed by the Minister of National Security and the Commissioner of Police. He hopes liaison officers will soon return to the neighbourhoods.

The Bahamas National Neighbourhood Watch Council oversees over 176 watch groups focused on preventing and reducing crime.

Mr Wong said he supports the government’s “Clear, Hold, Build” crime initiative, launched last month. The initiative led by the police and the Ministries of National Security and Education aims to combat gangs, violent crime, and improve public safety. The initiative began in the Englerston community, where eight murders have occurred this year. Since the programme’s launch, Mr Wong highlighted an increased police presence in Englerston.