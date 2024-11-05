Sweeting’s Cay man charged with vehicular manslaughter

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A MALE Sweeting’s Cay resident was charged in Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the August road death of a motorcyclist.

Magistrate LaQuay Laing arriagned Neko Brice on a vehicular manslaughter charge. K Brian Hanna represented Brice.

It is alleged that on August 18, at 8.30pm, the accused, while driving a black 2018 GMC Yukon on Seahorse Road at the intersection of Coral Court, caused the death of Galen Terrille Godet.

Mr Godet, 42, was riding a red and yellow Kawasaki 636 ZX6 motorcycle when the accident occurred. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

During the arraignment, Mr Brice was informed that the manslaughter charge would be transferred to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

There was no objection to bail; however, the police prosecutor requested weekly sign-in conditions be imposed.

Brice’s attorney, Brian Hanna, told the court that his client lives in Sweeting’s Cay, where he operates a water sports company, and that it would be inconvenient for him to travel to Grand Bahama every week to sign in at the Central Police Station.

He also said Brice does not pose a flight risk and has no prior convictions.

Magistrate Laing set bail at $9,000 and ordered that Brice sign in once monthly on the first Monday of the month at the McLean’s Town Police Station in East End, Grand Bahama.

The matter was adjourned to February 22, 2025.