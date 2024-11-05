Third cohort of the National Youth Guard sees 63 men and women graduate

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

SIXTY-three men and women from across the nation graduated as the third cohort of the National Youth Guard yesterday, pledging to serve, protect, and lead with honour.

The cohort included 29 men and 34 women from Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, Long Island, Abaco, Andros, Inagua, and New Providence.

The programme aims to build a core group of young people equipped to help respond to emergencies and disasters, supporting public and private agencies to enhance The Bahamas’ readiness for national emergencies.

Participants developed technical skills such as CERT certification, boat captain licence training, risk assessment, disaster management, conservation training, soft skills, and physical training.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis congratulated the graduates on completing their training, calling it a “brilliant achievement”.

“You now emerge from this programme as a vital cadre of first responders,” he said during his remarks. “Hold fast to your training, as it will be key to the safety and well-being of our brothers and sisters. As weather extremes grow more common and acute, you will be among the guardians we look to in times of crisis.”

Mr Davis underscored the pressing threat of climate change, emphasising its impact on The Bahamas and other vulnerable island nations. He expressed optimism about The Bahamas’ ability to adapt and thrive, positioning the country as a leader in climate resilience and sustainability efforts.

“Climate change is a threat to the entire world, and it poses an even greater threat to Bahamians than many others,” he said. “However, the challenges posed by climate change are also prompting innovation and advancement like never before.

“As the climate changes, so are we. We are harnessing our collective capacity and spirit not just to endure but to overcome. Friends, with the graduation of this latest cohort of the National Youth Guard, we are rising to the occasion.”

Youth Guard member Jaiden Miller expressed her excitement after completing the 16-week course and her intentions to join the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

“I just wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself, and I wanted to give back to my community and my country,” she said.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe and Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper were among the officials present at yesterday’s event.