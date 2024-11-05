Woman stabbed while at work at Baha Mar

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A 25-year-old Baha Mar female employee was stabbed yesterday at the resort by a “known male”, according to police.

The incident occurred around 8.15am, and the suspect reportedly attempted to escape but was restrained by others until police arrived on the scene. A 34-year-old man is currently in custody.

Baha Mar vice president Robert Sands confirmed that an incident took place on the property.

“The safety and security of our guests and associates are our top priority,” he said, adding that the wellbeing of staff affected by the event is also a concern.