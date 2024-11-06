Abaco resort concern over slower bookings

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

An Abaco resort yesterday voiced concern over slower forward bookings even though revenues year-to-date are up 7 percent on a record-breaking 2023.

Molly McIntosh, the Bluff House Beach Resort and Marina’s proprietor, speculated that the slower forward bookings could be due to last night’s US presidential election or recent rough weather which has made it difficult for freight boats and yachts to dock in Abaco.

“2024 has been a good year for Bluff House. We’re up about 7 percent overall in revenue from 2023 and we’ve still got a little more way to go, but we’re not seeing the forward bookings that we were seeing this time last year,” said Ms McIntosh.

“I don’t know if it’s because of the election and people waiting to see who wins or what happens there in the United States, because that’s where most of our tourists come from, or if it’s a combination of the weather and the election. By January we’ll know, because that is when we get a lot of reservations for the year.”

Ms McIntosh said despite slower forward bookings she has a positive outlook and is confident the year will end strong and 2025 will be “great”. “I have a positive outlook. I think the last part of the year is going to be good, and I think 2025 is going to be great,” she said.

The Bluff House chief said improving the ease of doing business and Abaco’s utilities would improve the business environment for resorts on the island. “Making it easier to do business here would be great for all of us,” said Ms McIntosh. “The power has been going off and on here again. I don’t know why. It’s not like it’s from the load. There’s not a large demand right now. The marina is practically empty.”

Looking forward to attracting new clients, Ms McIntosh recently participated in a the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show in with other marina owners and the Ministry of Tourism.

She said the experience was a “smart business decision” as both the Ministry of Tourism’s booths had a considerable amount of traffic. Attendees were extremely interested in Family Island destinations, especially Abaco, Exuma and Eleuthera.

“Most of the people that come to that boat show didn’t ask much about Nassau; they all are coming and asking about the Family Islands, Exuma, Eleuthera or Abaco. Abaco is very popular with the Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach boat shows,” said Ms McIntosh.

“The Ministry of Tourism staff there really did a good job. They were proactive. We pay to be in those booths and they gave good service, made you feel like they were helping out and they had good knowledge. We had two different booths at the show and they both got a lot of traffic. It was a big show and it was definitely worth going. It was expensive but I think it was a smart thing to do and it will prove to be good for us.”

Ms McIntosh said while there was some boater interest in the southern Bahamas islands it was concentrated among persons that are seeking more adventurous destinations and are more flexible, as provisions can be harder to access.

“There was some interest in the southern islands but it seems like there’s a certain group that goes there. They have to be a little more adventurous,” she explained.

“The beauty of those southern islands is what draws people there. It’s just a little harder. You have to be a little more flexible to take what comes and figure it out. Sometimes you plan on this and then, oops, they don’t have milk in the store or something like that.”