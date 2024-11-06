Bahamas Bowl Weekly Notes

Each week, the Bahamas Bowl will spotlight college football players and teams from Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference. This will provide insight into the programs that are vying for a spot in the Bahamas Bowl on January 4, 2025, at Thomas A Robinson National Stadium in Nassau.





C-USA

Jacksonville State remained unbeaten in conference play with a 31-14 win over defending C-USA champion Liberty. The Gamecocks will play in their first ever bowl game after the season.

Florida International wide receiver Eric Rivers set a school record with 295 receiving yards in a 34-13 win over New Mexico State. Rivers also scored three touchdowns.





MAC

Toledo became bowl eligible with a 29-28 win at Eastern Michigan, rallying from a 19-7 deficit after three quarters. The Rockets played in the 2018 Bahamas Bowl.

Buffalo running back Al-Jay Henderson had 18 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown in a 41-31 win over Akron. Henderson also caught three passes for 22 yards.