JJ parade slated for November 16 and 18

Grand Bahamian Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) champion Jonquel “JJ” Jones and the league’s champions the New York Liberty got their celebrations started in the Big Apple a week ago and now those celebrations will be coming to The Bahamas.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture (MOYSC) Mario Bowleg officially announced that the ministry will host two motorcades for Jones and her teammates in New Providence and Grand Bahama during National Sports Month.

The first motorcade will take place in Grand Bahama on November 16 and then in New Providence on November 18. Additionally, Jones and her teammates will host basketball clinics on both islands.

The announcement was made yesterday at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

“The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture will be hosting a motorcade in Grand Bahama on the 16 of November where we will also have clinics and workshops to be held. I am inviting all young ladies who are interested in the game of basketball to come out on the 16th in Grand Bahama after the motorcade where there will be a workshop and clinics with Jonquel Jones and her teammates,” he said.

Bowleg encouraged Bahamians to come out and support Jones in this moment of celebration.

“I am encouraging all Bahamians from all walks of life - whether you are from East Grand Bahama to West Grand Bahama to come out and support on the 16th and show your support to Jonquel Jones during the motorcade. We want the same done here on the 18th in New Providence and show our appreciation for her hard work, dedication and commitment to representing her country,” he said.

Jones had a legendary run with the New York Liberty in her fourth final appearance during the 2024 WNBA postseason.

She led the Libs to their first title in franchise history with a 67-62 victory against the Minnesota Lynx in game five of the WNBA Finals. New York won the series 3-2 and Jones picked up the first WNBA title of her career along the way.

She had an impressive performance in game five of the series dropping a team-high 17 points, six rebounds and one assist. She shot 5-for-10 from the field and went an unblemished 7-for-7 at the charity stripe.

During the WNBA Finals, she averaged 17.8 points per game and 7.6 rebounds while shooting an efficient 56 per cent from the field to earn her the WNBA Finals MVP award.

With the championship victory, “JJ” became the first Bahamian to win a WNBA title and WNBA Finals MVP award. She was the third non-American to secure the championship hardware and eleventh player in WNBA history to win both the title and Finals MVP awards.

Jones, who left Holmes Rock in her early teens, will now return home with her teammates to not only celebrate an historic feat but also share her basketball knowledge with young girls in The Bahamas.