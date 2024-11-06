LETTER: Why is cost so high on GB airport?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

GRAND Bahama International Airport … did the powers simply decide to use a large sledge hammer rather than a more economic approach to rebuilding the terminal to a quality that it would be hurricane safe? Nothing wrong with the structure … remove soft metal sidings and install precast concrete slabs - floor to ceiling. The rest is internal restoration not $300 plus million, but maybe $100m.

Our Lucaya - Davis and Co need to be honest… is there really a suitor? Seems they feed news stories to The Tribune then The Tribunepublishes them and then eternal silence - nothing. Was there, as the speculation suggests, a five-star Vegas suitor for Our Lucaya? Doubt it considerably as potentials for Lucaya are not anything like profits that can be generated in Vegas and the new destination Dubai-UAE.

Gladstone Road and Bahama Boulevard and University Drive roundabout...remove the roundabout install traffic signals, solve the traffic mess not only for now for what will be doubled when they dual-carriage Gladstone … last thing you need on a wider Gladstone are roundabouts... have turning lanes, a middle lane north and south. Remember a high percentage of traffic are the 38 plus ft containers, possibility also use traffic signals turning lanes.

CLIVE PINDER

Nassau,

October 29, 2024.