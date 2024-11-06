LETTER: Why is cost so high on GB airport?

EDITOR, The Tribune.
GRAND Bahama International Airport … did the powers simply decide to use a large sledge hammer rather than a more economic approach to rebuilding the terminal to a quality that it would be hurricane safe? Nothing wrong with the structure … remove soft metal sidings and install precast concrete slabs - floor to ceiling. The rest is internal restoration not $300 plus million, but maybe $100m.
Our Lucaya - Davis and Co need to be honest… is there really a suitor? Seems they feed news stories to The Tribune then The Tribunepublishes them and then eternal silence - nothing. Was there, as the speculation suggests, a five-star Vegas suitor for Our Lucaya? Doubt it considerably as potentials for Lucaya are not anything like profits that can be generated in Vegas and the new destination Dubai-UAE.
Gladstone Road and Bahama Boulevard and University Drive roundabout...remove the roundabout install traffic signals, solve the traffic mess not only for now for what will be doubled when they dual-carriage Gladstone … last thing you need on a wider Gladstone are roundabouts... have turning lanes, a middle lane north and south. Remember a high percentage of traffic are the 38 plus ft containers, possibility also use traffic signals turning lanes.
CLIVE PINDER
Nassau,
October 29, 2024.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
OpenID