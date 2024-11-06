NAD unveils plans for up to $8.5m solar build-out

Lynden Pindling International Airport’s (LPIA) operator will tomorrow unveil plans to invest up to $8.5m in a solar energy project it hopes to start constructing by fall 2025.

The Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), in a statement, said it will share the proposal for solar power integration at LPIA during the Ministry of Energy and Transport’s energy summit.

Kevin McDonald, NAD’s vice-president of engineering and maintenance, will join a panel discussion as part of the event’s theme, ‘Accelerating The Bahamas’ energy transition through innovation and strategic partnerships’. He will discuss NAD’s path to sustainable energy solutions, specifically the development of a scalable solar power system at LPIA.

“Solar energy is an essential part of our vision for a more resilient and sustainable LPIA,” said Mr McDonald. “This upcoming project allows us to harness our natural resources, stabilise energy costs and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, which is increasingly important as The Bahamas navigates energy challenges and looks towards a greener future.”

LPIA’s solar project will roll-out through the three stages of design, procurement and implementation. NAD currently has an open bidding process for the engineering and design phase on the Government’s procurement portal.

It added that the project is expected to begin at one MW and could expand to as much as 3.4 MW pending government approvals and regulatory changes. The estimated cost of the phased project ranges from $2.5m for one MW up to $8.5m for 3.4 MW. The project will be developed at a greenfield site located off the roundabout by the Shell gas station and airport police station.

NAD said the grid-tied system will require collaboration with Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) to ensure seamless integration into the existing energy infrastructure. The project is also contingent upon the support of key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Energy and Transport and Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA).

The airport operator said transitioning a major energy consumer such as LPIA to sustainable solar power could provide the platform for a major shift that addresses New Providence’s current power supply challenges while meeting the airport’s operational needs.

“Collaborating with government, regulators and utility providers is essential to scaling this initiative,” added Mr McDonald. “As legislation and infrastructure evolve, we can create a reliable, renewable energy source that benefits the airport and wider Bahamian community.”

NAD initially began exploring solar options in 2017, though plans were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction is now projected to begin by fall 2025, moving LPIA closer to achieving a sustainable, reliable energy supply that can better support the airport’s needs during peak operating hours, while also positioning The Bahamas at the forefront of renewable energy adoption in the Caribbean.