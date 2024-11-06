Norius ‘ready’ for Atlantic Coast Pro

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

Fitness instructor Jimmy Norius is preparing to have a successful showing at the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) Atlantic Coast Pro competition slated for November 16-17 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is scheduled to compete in the open class men’s physique, classic physique masters and men’s physique masters.

He recently competed at the Florida Pro League in Sarasota, Florida where he finished second in the men’s master physique and sixth in the open category.

He noted that the goal is to improve on those results during next week’s competition.

“I am looking to get at least a first because in bodybuilding it is unheard of to move up so many spots. I am looking to move up at least one spot in each [category] to possibly third and first. I just want to give it my best shot. The most crucial thing right now is just the diet — eating on time, knowing what to eat, knowing when to eat and also stress management…I try to go on the beach to meditate, pray and visualise myself winning,” he said.

He said preparation for the upcoming event got off to a slow start due to lack of funding initially but his experience will help him to make up ground in upcoming days.

“The reason why my prep was late is because I was waiting on sponsors but the Ministry of Sports came through right on time…I would like to thank the government of The Bahamas for seeing fit to help athletes such as myself with the developmental subvention so hopefully I will be able to place a little higher than I did at the last show,” he said.

Norius, who also works as a physical fitness instructor, started bodybuilding in his early twenties and is one of the oldest pros to compete at age 50.

He said it’s a privilege to still be able to be successful at his age.

“I am 50 and I am still competitive so I am trying to keep myself on the pathway of success. Hopefully, in the near future I will be able to teach the few athletes who want to take themselves to this level,” he said.

With the competition less than 12 days away, Norius is planning to focus more on cardio and diet in the final days of preparation.

“I need to work on cardio. I am an outdoor guy and I am a beach guy…Once I could just nail my conditioning and my cardio then I will be fine. Because my muscles are so mature, they are always there. All I need to do is just show them and be more conditioned with cardio and diet,” he said.

The 2024 IFBB Atlantic Coast Pro will feature an open and masters division for the men’s classic physique, men’s physique, women’s bikini, women’s figure and women’s physique.