Prince Strachan catches first TD, Mike Strachan makes NFL practice squad

Bahamian wide receiver Prince Strachan caught his first touchdown of the season over the weekend for the Boise State University Broncos.

The Broncos pulled off a decisive 56-24 victory against San Diego State University (SDSU) Aztecs on Friday at the Alberstone Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

The no 12 ranked Boise State had a dominant showing early on and pulled ahead to a 21-0 lead following a play where Danny O’Neil launched a 35-yard pick six to cornerback A’Marion McCoy in the first quarter.

The Broncos scored another touchdown on their third offensive drive of the game this time thanks to Strachan.

Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen threw a 14-yard touchdown pass that went to wide receiver Strachan on a crossing route.

The Aztecs defence showed up and got their first stop of the game late in the first half. Marquez Cooper got a six-yard rushing touchdown to shave the lead down to 28-10.

Boise State did not let up and scored another touchdown with just 22 seconds remaining in the half. The drive wrapped up with a touchdown pass to LaTrell Caples that gave the Broncos a commanding 35-10 lead at halftime.

The Broncos continued to run up the score on the Aztecs in the second half. Ashton Jeanty scored a four-yard rushing touchdown to push the Boise State lead to 42-10.

The game was a foregone conclusion at this point.

Strachan completed the game with four catches in 49 yards along with a touchdown.

He has 15 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown this season.

The Broncos improved to a 7-1 win/loss record and 4-0 record in the Mountain West Conference.

In other football news, Strachan’s older brother Michael Strachan found a new National Football League (NFL) home.

He was signed to the Washington Commanders’ practice squad in late October.

Strachan, 27, played 54 preseason snaps for the Carolina Panthers before being waived by the team back in August. He finished his preseason stint with one catch for seven yards.

The Bahamian NFL wide receiver was called up to the Panthers 53-man roster last year after he was elevated and caught a big pass in their game versus the Chicago Bears.

He caught a career-long 45-yard reception from Bryce Young in his former team’s 16-13 loss against the Bears.

The former seventh round draft pick has picked up six career receptions for 130 yards since being drafted in 2021.