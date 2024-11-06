Prosecutors accuse Gibson defence team of repeated delays

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE lead prosecutor in the criminal trial involving Long Island MP Adrian Gibson and others accused the defence team of repeatedly delaying proceedings by introducing documents not yet proven to be relevant to the case.

Acting Director of Public Prosecution Cordell Frazier made this statement after Damian Gomez, KC, who represents Mr Gibson, requested that Robert Deal produce additional documents concerning WSC budgets and forecasts from 2022 and 2024.

She said their requests for “irrelevant” documents were “getting out of hand.”

“What is happening is a continuous delay tactic and this is my submission to open a frolic of bringing documents which have not been established to be relevant to these activities,” Ms Frazier added.

“We have boxes under the counter, none of which has been fruitful to what we are discussing in this matter.”

However, defence attorney Geoffrey Farquharson said he understood the DPP might feel overwhelmed by the “mass of material” but argued this was her “fault” as she chose to lead a case with more than 80 counts and five defendants.

He also accused the DPP of trying to protect the witness, who he called a “liar.”

“M’lady and I’m telling you now, there’s worse to come,” he added.

Ms Frazier acknowledged that the case was “voluminous,” saying this is why it’s important to stick to the issues at hand.

“What we are embarking on is irrelevant material and we say it’s a sham and a smoke in the mirror,” she added.

Ultimately, Mr Gomez shifted his line of questioning.

When asked whether his role as general manager involved ensuring that contracted work was completed accurately and met acceptable standards, Mr Deal replied yes.

Mr Gomez also asked the witness whether five WSC tanks were painted and refurbished.

Mr Deal replied that, to his understanding, the tanks were painted.

When asked about the nature of the tank works, Mr Deal said he was not directly involved in the project’s scope.

Mr Gomez asked how often the tanks were inspected.

Mr Deal said the tanks are inspected daily by staff and monthly by the engineers.

Mr Gibson, the Long Island MP, is on trial alongside Mr Elwood Donaldson, Jr, the WSC’s former general manager, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson, and Jerome Missick.

He faces charges related to his tenure as WSC executive chairman, including allegations of failing to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the corporation.

The defence team consists of Mr Gomez, Mr Farquharson, Murrio Ducille, KC, Ian Cargill, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, and Raphael Moxey.

The Crown’s legal team includes Ms Frazier, Karine MacVean, and others.