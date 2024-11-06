Sports Calendar November 5

BLUE CHIP ATHLETICS SOUSE-OUT THE Blue Chip Athletics Club is scheduled to host a souse-out fundraiser on November 9 at the Queen’s College school grounds. The event is set to run from 8am to 11am. The menu includes chicken, pig feet and sheep tongue souse. Pastries and soft drinks will also be on sale. BAPTIST SPORTS FEDERATION TRACK MEET THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation is scheduled to hold its Renee ‘Sunshine’ Curry-Davis Memorial Track and Field Classic on November 16 at Thomas A Robinson Track and Field Stadium. The meet, hosted in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and the Bahamas Association of Certified Officials, will recognise Curry-Davis, a former executive of the BBSF, who was working as the director for track and field before her death this year. Beginning at 9am, the meet will be geared for men and women competing in the under-7, under-11, under-15, under-20 under-30 open, under-50 open and masters 50-and-over categories as well as the clergy for pastors, ministers, evangelists and deacons. The entry deadline for teams to participate is Friday, November 1 and should be submitted to TEK Results via tmoss@locbahamas.org or contact Brent Stubbs at 426-7265 or email stubbobs@gmail.com. A technical meeting is set for 6pm on November 12 at the Bahamas Baptist College, Jean Street. MINISTER OF YOUTH, SPORTS AND CULTURE SPORTS MONTH THE Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture has officially launched National Sports Month. November will feature various sporting activities and events to celebrate Sports Month. The prestigious National Sports Awards will take place at 6:30pm at the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium on November 9. The Hall of Fame Induction ceremony is set for 6:30pm on November 22 at the Baha Mar Resort. TEE-OFF FOR HUNGER THE Bahamas Feeding Network is scheduled to host its 3rd annual Tee-off For Hunger on December 9 with Fidelity as its title sponsor. The tournament will begin at 12:30pm at the Ocean Club Golf Course, Paradise Island. All interested players must register at https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/tee-off-for-hunger-2024/register. RUN FOR POMPEY A half marathon and community run that began with the modest goal of supporting a single scholarship will celebrate its 10th anniversary this month, bringing hundreds to a race to help raise funds for students and an historic restoration of the country’s first jailhouse. Organisers called the 10th edition version of the Run for Pompey its most significant ever. Set for November 23 with a start at Regatta Park in Georgetown, the run will be preceded by an evening to support the restoration project in partnership with the Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation (AMMC). Jeff Todd, a Canadian runner and author who founded the race a decade ago along with Bahamian marathoner Kevin Taylor, said: “Over the past decade, we have raised enough money to assist nine promising Exumians with an opportunity for a higher education. We’ve made a difference in their lives. This year, we want to go even further and offering our support to the restoration of the Pompey Jailhouse, a ruins that urgently needs repair before it is lost to future generations forever. In addition, to celebrate 10 years, we will be unveiling commemorative medals, t-shirts, but most importantly, awarding a $10,000 scholarship to a deserving LN Coakley High School student.” That award will be announced and presented at the school’s graduation ceremony in June. The jailhouse, located in the settlement of nearby Steventon, takes its name from the slave who risked his life to save 80 enslaved families from being separated and shipped off to other islands when the Rolle plantation in Exuma was failing and the overseer no longer wanted the burden of feeding so many. According to legend, Pompey stole the enslaver’s sailboat to take the case to the capital of Nassau. His attempt was thwarted when he and the other 43 who had attempted the trip with him were captured and taken back to Exuma under the watch of a detachment of soldiers sent by Governor Smyth. For his part in leading what turned out to be a 10-year rebellion, Pompey was given 39 lashes in a brutal public whipping and the 200-year-old jailhouse was erected. BAF Financial and Insurance is the title sponsor for the 10th time. Other sponsors include the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Sands Beer, Caribbean Bottling Company, ALIV, Open MRI, Grand Isle Resort & Residences, GIV Bahamas, Sands Beer, Diane Phillips & Associates, Glinton, Sweeting & O’Brien (GSO), Turtlegrass Resort & Island Club, Peace & Plenty, Friends of Exuma, Chat N’ Chill and BahamasLocal.com.