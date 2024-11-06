Travel event set to showcase Bahamas’ ‘frontrunner’ status

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Ministry of Tourism’s director-general is leading the Bahamian delegation at a three-day global travel trade show in London that is due to end tomorrow.

Latia Duncombe is heading this nation’s presence at World Travel Market (WTM), which is being held at London’s ExCel from November 5-7. The event draws around 4,000 exhibitors from 135 nations and regions, and the Ministry of Tourism said its participation underscores the need to position The Bahamas as a leading choice for travellers as visitor numbers to the country hit record highs.

“Attending the World Travel Market 2024 allows us to amplify The Bahamas’ position as a frontrunner in the tourism industry,” said Mrs Duncombe. “Our success in achieving record visitor arrivals reflects our commitment to delivering world class experiences across our islands.

“This year, we aim to deepen partnerships, highlight the unique beauty and culture of our destination, and share our vision for continued innovation and sustainable growth as we look ahead to an even stronger 2025.”

With travel demand for The Bahamas’ 16 island destinations growing, the Ministry of Tourism said its team will use World Travel Market to negotiate new contracts and provide updates on new developments in The Bahamas. It will also, in 2025, celebrate 50 years of the Ministry of Tourism’s award-winning people- to-people programme, which fosters connections between visitors and locals.