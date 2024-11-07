Bahamian group teams for insolvency seminar

A specialist insolvency body is teaming with a Bahamian group to stage a December 10 seminar for corporate restructuring and bankruptcy specialists at Baha Mar.

INSOL, the UK-based professional body that deals with insolvency, restructuring and bankruptcy, has partnered with Restructuring and Insolvency Specialist Association (RISA) Bahamas and professionals from the Caribbean to hold an event modelled on the last Nassau seminar that was held in 2019.

That conference attracted 130 delegates from 11 countries, and this year’s event will feature an opening address from Ryan Pinder KC, the attorney general.

The event’s organizing committee, comprising professionals from The Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, Barbados and other states, has created an educational programme that will delve into international hot topics. Panels will examine subjects such as jurisdictional changes and environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

Bahamian members of the organising committee include co-chair Tara Cooper Burnside KC, an INSOL fellow and Higgs & Johnson attorney and partner; fellow co-chair Igal Wizman, EY Bahamas accountant; John Bain, an INSOL fellow and accountant at HLB Bahamas; and Sophia Rolle-Kapousousoglou, an INSOL fellow and attorney with Lennox Paton.

INSOL International is a worldwide federation of national accountants and lawyers specialising in turnaround and insolvency, with 44 member associations and over 12,000 professionals participating as members. The organisation influences global restructuring and insolvency practice and policy, facilitating discussion between specialist groups and across jurisdictions.