C&W foundation hosts annual fundraising gala

The Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation (CWCF) recently hosted its annual fundraising gala, bringing together partners, supporters, and stakeholders for a memorable evening celebrating community empowerment and digital inclusion across the Caribbean.

The event, which took place aboard the SeaFair Luxury Yacht in Miami, helped raise vital funds to support impactful programs, including the JUMP initiative, which equips thousands of Caribbean families with subsidised internet connectivity, devices, and digital skills training.

“Tonight is more than just a gathering; it is a collective movement to uplift communities across the region. Through our JUMP program, we have already connected over 4,000 families, breaking down barriers to technology, and opening new possibilities for the next generation. This evening’s support will help us expand these initiatives, ensuring that every family has access to the resources they need to thrive,” said Inge Smidts, chief executive officer, C&W Communications.

Guests were joined by world-class athletes and Olympians from across the Caribbean who lent their support to the effort. These included five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica and compatriots Shericka Jackson, Wayne Pinnock and Charokee Young; and Devynne Charlton of The Bahamas, the world record holder in the 60-meter hurdles.

Rosario Veras, executive director of the CWCF, highlighted the spirit of partnership driving the Foundation’s mission.

“Our progress would not be possible without the support of our incredible partners, each contributing to a larger vision of a digitally inclusive Caribbean. From the generous contributions of our sponsors to the dedication of our volunteers, tonight we unite with a shared commitment to bridge the digital divide,” she said.

The important work of the Flow Foundation in Jamaica was also highlighted with a special tribute in recognition of 20 years of unbroken community support.

“For 20 years, the Flow Foundation has been a proud supporter of community-focused initiatives, and it has become a beacon of hope and opportunity in Jamaica, driving initiatives that foster greater digital inclusion, education, and community empowerment. Their impact has been truly transformative, and tonight we celebrate their extraordinary contributions,” said Smidts.

Smidts and Veras presented Stephen Price, general manager of Flow Jamaica, with a special token of appreciation for the work of the Flow Foundation.

“For two decades now, Flow Jamaica has been committed to empowering communities and making a meaningful impact. This honour represents the dedication of everyone involved – from our team members to our partners and supporters. Together, we are building a more connected and inclusive Jamaica, and I am grateful for the continued support that allows us to bring digital opportunities and essential resources to families across the island,” said Price.

The gala’s programme also included a preview of an exclusive fashion showcase by Caribbean designer Yas González.