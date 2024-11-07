GB woman murdered on Turks and Caicos Island

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama residents are reeling after one of their own, Aiesha Clark Williams, 47, was murdered in Turks & Caicos last week –– one year after her husband was fatally shot on the same island.

The news has devastated her family and many in the Hunters community, where she is from.

Mrs Williams was residing in Turks and Caicos Islands, where she owned a business, according to her sister, Anasica. Her death is being classified as the TCI’s 42nd murder.

Relatives are preparing to travel to the TCI to speak with police officials there about what happened.

“The family is grieving, everybody is grieving,” said Mrs Williams’ sister. “Right now, we are still in the dark, and so I am travelling there to get more information about that.”

Aiesha reportedly survived a previous incident last year when her husband was gunned down in TCI. She returned to Grand Bahama for a brief time before going back to Provo. Up until a few weeks ago, Aiesha had told a friend on Facebook that she was still seeking justice for her husband’s murder.

Magnetic Media, a Caribbean news outlet, reported last year that Aiesha’s husband, Bahamian Jevanio Williams, was shot on August 23, 2023. The couple was reportedly pelted with gunshots while sitting in their truck. They were both injured, but Jevanio died on August 25. The pair was described as the “brains and brawn” behind G&A Juicy Juicy Burgers.

Some people took to social media this week, expressing sadness upon learning of Mrs Williams’s death. One Facebook post read, “Now you can rest, y’all back together,” accompanied by photos of Mrs Williams and her husband.

Erica Wright, a cousin, was still trying to process the news.

“The family is not coping well at all,” she said. “I honestly still trying to get myself composed and get myself together.

“I am not in any position to even talk about it because it is still so fresh. It is too much right now; I don’t have the strength and the will to even go there.”

When contacted on Wednesday, police officials in Grand Bahama were not aware of any report regarding Williams’s death in the TCI.

Alice McGregor, a Hunters native, said the community is reeling over the news.