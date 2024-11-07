Sir Ian Winder awarded ‘Super Lion’ honour

The Chancellor Hall Super Lions Banquet, an esteemed event celebrating the achievements of distinguished alumni of Chancellor Hall, University of the West Indies (UWI), proudly awarded the prestigious “Super Lion Award” to Sir Ian Winder, Chief Justice of The Bahamas, for his outstanding contributions to the legal profession and society.

Sir Ian Winder, a Chancellorite who began his journey at UWI in 1988, has made significant strides in the judicial landscape of The Bahamas and the broader Caribbean.

With an impressive career spanning several decades, Sir Ian has held numerous positions of influence, including Crown Counsel in the Attorney General’s Office, Partner at Davis & Co, and Judge of the Court of Appeal in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

His dedication culminated in his appointment as Chief Justice of The Bahamas in 2022, a role in which he has brought unparalleled dedication and commitment to justice.

Reflecting on his time at UWI, Sir Ian credits the values instilled at Chancellor Hall for shaping his career and life. Known to his peers during his orientation days as “Ben Johnson,” Sir Ian embraced the hall’s traditions, forming lasting connections and values that guided his ascent in the legal fraternity. His academic journey at UWI included earning an LLB with honours and later an LLM in Commercial and Corporate Law, underscoring his deep commitment to academic and professional excellence.

Sir Ian, in his reply, noted, “At the end of orientation we all had an appreciation for how special Chancellor Hall was; the rich history and traditions we had to preserve. On campus Chancellor Manz led all aspects of campus life – academics, student governance and sports. As a ‘foreign’ student, I developed a deep sense of regionalism and unwavering love for the Caribbean… and lifelong friendships continue.”

Sir Ian’s accolades extend beyond his title of Chief Justice. Knighted by King Charles III for his service to the Bahamian legal system, he is also a recipient of the Smokey Joe Award from the Eugene Dupuch Law School and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of The Bahamas. He currently serves as Chairman of the Court Services Council and the Judicial and Legal Services Commission in The Bahamas and holds memberships in several international legal organizations, including the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute and the International Association of Restructuring, Insolvency & Bankruptcy Professionals.

The Super Lion Award acknowledges alumni who have demonstrated excellence and made significant impacts locally and internationally, embodying Chancellor Hall’s commitment to producing transformative leaders in all fields. Sir Ian joins an elite group of past awardees who continue to inspire future generations.

The Chancellor Hall Super Lions Banquet took place at the Mona Visitors Lodge, UWI Mona Campus, where attendees from across the Caribbean gathered to celebrate Chancellor Hall’s legacy of excellence and honour Sir Ian’s monumental achievements.