Sweeting calls tabled local govt bill ‘pivotal milestone’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

WORKS and Local Government Minister Clay Sweeting tabled the long-awaited Local Government Bill in the House of Assembly Tuesday, marking what he called a “pivotal milestone” to modernise the country’s approach to local governance.

The bill does nothing for New Providence, despite the Progressive Liberal Party’s promise to introduce local government to the island.

Nonetheless, it expands financial independence and enhances public involvement across Family Island local governments.

It builds on the existing Local Government Act of 1996, which established a framework for local governance through District Councils and Town Committees, but faced limitations in funding autonomy and public engagement.

One of the primary distinctions in the 2024 legislation is the level of financial autonomy it grants local councils. While the 1996 Act relied heavily on central government allocations, the new bill outlines broader fiscal powers, allowing councils to generate revenue through local taxes, fees, and grants.

Under the bill, councils can retain funds generated locally.

Another key difference in the new bill is its emphasis on public participation. While the 1996 Act set up councils to represent community interests, it did not mandate regular mechanisms for direct resident involvement in decision-making.

The 2024 bill requires local councils to hold town meetings and consultations to ensure that community members have a say in local governance.

The 2024 bill also introduces more rigorous accountability measures. The updated legislation mandates regular audits of local council finances and operations, with the results made accessible to the public.

Mr Sweeting said over time, the system established under the 1996 bill regressed, causing the “recentralising of statutory responsibilities and the diminishing of powers of local authorities.”

He said a Local Government Act Review Committee consisting of local government practitioners was appointed in 2022 and canvassed all 33 districts throughout the Family Islands to get feedback.

He said concerns include the “noticeable recentralisation of statutory powers by central government agencies” and “the diminishing of the importance and functionality of local government authorities in the Family Islands.”

He said other concerns related to training for practitioners, remuneration, fiscal responsibility and the disconnect between central and local government authorities.

“It is safe to say that all of the aforementioned concerns and more have been addressed in the bill that we have before us today,” he said.

He added that the powers of local government authorities would be restored concerning building control, road traffic, town planning, port, and hotel licensing, with some powers expanded.

“Within this bill,” he said, “they will be in a position to legally receive funds and donations and to levy fees or taxes for the use of public spaces. These fees or taxes will be prescribed by the minister and all funds will be placed in an account to be used for the further development of local communities. These funds are subject to financial regulations to ensure transparency and accountability.”