Best of the Best Regatta returns

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

The seventh edition of the Best of the Best Regatta promises to be an exciting affair next month at Montagu Beach. The four-day event will bring out the best sloop sailors in the country from December 5-8.

Clay Sweeting, Minister of Works and Family Islands Affairs, spoke about the significance of the biggest event on the regatta calendar.

“It is a privilege to host this spectacular event, showcasing not only our culture and heritage but also the unity and pride that defines us as Bahamians. As we continue to do our part in solidifying sailing as our national sport, we do this under this year’s theme ‘Putting Sailing Back into Regattas’. This event remains a highlight on our national regatta calendar and my ministry is thrilled to support this cultural celebration as we welcome visitors and locals to enjoy the true essence of Bahamian regattas,”

“Through this event, we celebrate our national sport of sailing and honour the skill, creativity and perseverance of Bahamian sloop sailors and boat builders. Sailing is more than just a sport in The Bahamas it is a part of our identity…While on shore festivities are an essential aspect of these gatherings, this year we aim to bring the focus back to the thrilling races on the water that define our Bahamian heritage,” he said.

Hundreds of sailors will compete for bragging rights in Class A, B, C and D.

Class A features nine boats including Captain Gene, Ed Sky, Good News, New Courageous, New Legend, Original Courageous, Ruff Justice, Running Tide and Silent Partner.

Class B has eight boats including Ants Nest II, Barbarian I, Cobra, Eudeva, Lady Sonia, Lonesome Dove, Ole Boy and Susan Chase V.

Class C includes 36 sloops and the E Class has 32.

Chester Fox, Commodore of the Best of the Best Rsgatta, is expecting the action on the waters to be exciting.

“This year’s Best of the Best promises to be the best and biggest ever. We have nine A class boats registered, eight B class boats, 36 C class boats and 32 E class boats. Those E class boats are a testament to the good junior programme that we have going on in our country.

“Everybody now is looking forward to the Best of the Best that is coming in less than a month. We are looking forward to some really competitive sailing. We have 82 boats registered and we are looking forward to some really keen competition,” he said.

Long Island skipper Stefan Knowles emerged victorious in Class B and C at the sixth edition of the sailing event.

Class A went to Leslie “Buzzy” Rolle, hailing from Exuma and Joss Knowles along with Kiano Hutchinson took home the trophy in the Class E event.

Sweeting encouraged everyone to come out and enjoy the best sailors The Bahamas has to offer.

“I invite everyone to join us in celebrating this year’s Best of the Best Regatta. Come and experience the thrill of competitive sailing, enjoy the rich Bahamian culture and embrace the unity and pride that defines who we are. Together, let us celebrate the very best in Bahamian sailing, tradition and community spirit on December 5-8 right here on Montagu Foreshore,” he said.