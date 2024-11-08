Clubs & Societies November 8, 2024

Billy Lowe Basketball Tournament

The Billy Lowe Basketball Tournament is set to take place on Sunday, November 10, at the C.I. Gibson Gym on Marathon Road, from 4pm to 8.30pm. This annual event was created not only to enhance relationships between our wholesale and retail teams but also to extend our reach into the community we have proudly served for over 70 years.

Basketball is more than just a game; it is a powerful medium for bridging gaps and fostering teamwork, leadership, and camaraderie. We believe that through sports, we can create connections that transcend our business objectives. The tournament will feature four local teams — Billy Ballers, Cash Crusaders, Lowe’s Legends, and Sands Soldiers — all vying for the championship title while embodying the spirit of community and collaboration.

Our motto, “Customer satisfaction is our #1 goal,” reflects our commitment not only to our customers but also to our internal team members. This tournament represents a unique opportunity to celebrate this philosophy by bringing together players, families, and community members in a festive atmosphere.

We invite the public to this event, as it is not just about competition, but also about unity and community engagement. Attendees can look forward to exciting giveaways, delicious snacks available for purchase, and a vibrant atmosphere filled with sportsmanship and support for our local teams.

Admission is just $2.00, and Lowe’s staff will enjoy free entry with a Bamboohr. We encourage everyone to come out, support the teams, and be part of this memorable community event.

Join us in celebrating our community through the love of basketball!





Kiwanis Club of Pinewood

The Kiwanis Club of Pinewood recently organised a water sale fundraiser to support two meaningful community initiatives: providing essential cleaning supplies to the local senior home and hosting a fun-filled costume and candy celebration for Buttonwood Preschool.

The water sale was a resounding success, thanks to the generosity of the local community. Proceeds from the event will help stock the senior home with much-needed cleaning supplies, ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for its residents. Additionally, the funds will enable the Kiwanis Club to host a lively Halloween-themed celebration at Buttonwood Preschool, where young children can enjoy costumes and candy celebration.

This event highlights the Kiwanis Club’s dedication to supporting all ages within the community, from children in preschool to elderly residents. The club extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed, either by purchasing water or simply spreading the word. The kindness and support of the public have made it possible for these initiatives to move forward, bringing joy and resources to those who need them most.

Thank you to everyone who helped make this event a success. The Kiwanis Club of Pinewood looks forward to future opportunities to serve and engage with the community!





Rotary Club of Old Fort

The Rotary Club of Old Fort recently hosted “The Rotary Incubator: Today’s Titans Meet Tomorrow’s Icons,” a programme dedicated to fostering youth empowerment and community development. The two-week initiative, held from October 22 to November 5, brought together 55 Junior Achievement (JA) members from the LDG JA Company Tridents and some of the Bahamas’ most prominent industry leaders, providing a platform for young achievers to learn, innovate, and present their ideas for a better future.

Industry experts Tim Smith, Nicholas Rees, Danny Lowe, and Jillian Bethel led interactive sessions, offering mentorship and practical knowledge in their respective fields. Through workshops and a culminating pitch competition, JA members developed business concepts focused on economic and social impact, all while learning the values of leadership, peace, and tolerance.

The winning team received a $500 cash prize to further pursue their ideas, and the Rotary Club of Old Fort donated an additional $500 to the JA Company for their future initiatives reinforcing Rotary’s mission to empower local youth.

In a unique “pay-it-forward” initiative, JA members shared testimonials of what they’ve learned which will be shared with RCOF’s STEM Saturday program attendees, offering advice to younger students from the Adelaide Primary School. Testimonials from participants and viewers highlight the program’s lasting impact, reflecting Rotary Club of Old Fort’s dedication to building resilient communities and future leaders.





Rotary Club of Southeast Nassau and Rotary Club of Nassau

The Rotary Club of Southeast Nassau and The Rotary Club of Nassau successfully hosted a transformative Peace Symposium at St John’s Native Baptist Church on November 2. The event brought together influential voices from mental health, law enforcement, and victim advocacy to discuss strategies for peaceful conflict resolution and sustainable peace within the community.

The distinguished panel included experts from various fields committed to fostering a culture of peace and resilience.

Panelists included Dr Davone Rolle, a psychiatrist from Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, who highlighted the psychological impacts of conflict and violence; Khandi Gibson, Director of Family Of All Murder Victims (FOAM), who shared powerful insights into the effects of crime on families; and Commanding Officer Delvonne Duncombe of the National Youth Development Office and Royal Bahamas Police Force, who spoke on youth empowerment and proactive engagement.

Dr Carlos Reid from the Hope Center contributed perspectives on community support structures, while ASP Kendra Whyms from the Royal Bahamas Police Force Domestic Violence Task Force Unit addressed the critical role of law enforcement in promoting safety and handling domestic conflicts.

The symposium aimed to encourage community members to embrace conflict resolution strategies and peace-building practices as an integral part of daily life. Topics included the importance of open dialogue, support for victims of violence, and collaborative efforts to build safer neighbourhoods.

This Peace Symposium reflects the Rotary Clubs’ commitment to making a positive impact on local communities by addressing pressing issues and promoting a culture of peace.