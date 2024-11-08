Immigration commission report coming ‘in due course’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

IMMIGRATION Minister Alfred Sears said an immigration commission, appointed last year following the Keith Bell controversy, will be making its report “in due course”.

While in Grand Bahama on Thursday, reporters questioned Mr Sears about the progress of the commission’s work.

“The commission was appointed by the prime minister and would make their report in due course to the prime minister,” he said.

A year ago, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis established the commission to review discretionary decisions at the Department of Immigration.

Last month, Immigration Minister Sears declined to comment on the commission’s status.

FNM chairman Duane Sands has questioned the existence of the immigration commission, saying there has been no update or full disclosure of its work and doubting the body’s existence.

“I doubt that the commission actually exists,” Dr Sands said. “If the commission has done any work — and I bet they haven’t — then just produce it. They’ve had more than a year to do enough work. So, show us what you’ve done.”

The prime minister announced the formation of the commission in October 2023 after leaked documents by Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard in July 2023 revealed concerns from senior immigration officials about former immigration minister Keith Bell’s alleged interference in their duties.

One of the incidents highlighted was Mr Bell allowing the release of Chinese nationals staying at the British Colonial Hotel in January 2023, despite alleged irregularities with their work permits. Former Immigration Director Keturah Ferguson had written to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Immigration, expressing disapproval of the situation.

Marcellus Taylor, former education director; Clifford Scavella, former Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore; and Alexandria Hall were appointed to the commission to review how immigration decisions are made.

Prime Minister Davis said the commission’s work is to examine immigration processes and procedures to identify necessary improvements. He said that the time had come to review all immigration legislation to ensure its modernisation.