KENT BAZARD: The Anatomy of Speed Part 1 – How Speed is Produced in the Human Body

By KENT L BAZARD

Speed is often what separates good athletes from great ones. But speed is more than simply “running fast”; it’s the product of complex interactions between muscle groups, energy systems, and movement mechanics. In Part 1 of our three-part series, we’ll dive into the anatomical and physiological components that contribute to speed production and define the foundation for different types of speed athletes encounter on the field. We’ll explore the mechanics of force production, the role of the neuromuscular system, and the body’s structural adaptations to speed training. This lays the groundwork for understanding how athletes can reach new levels of speed performance.

The Anatomy Behind Speed: Muscles and Mechanics

At its core, speed production is a combination of force generation and rapid movement cycles. To create this explosive force, certain muscles play a critical role:

1. Primary Muscles for Speed:

Quadriceps and Hamstrings: These muscles are pivotal in the extension and flexion of the leg. The quadriceps generate forward momentum by straightening the knee, while the hamstrings stabilize and control leg movement during the recovery phase.

Gluteus Maximus: Known as one of the body’s strongest muscles, the gluteus maximus generates substantial power during hip extension, which propels the body forward.

Calves (Gastrocnemius and Soleus): These muscles facilitate ankle extension, helping maintain stride length and stability while running at high speed.

Core Muscles: The muscles of the core—abdominals, obliques, and lower back—stabilize the trunk and provide a foundation for limb movements, supporting efficient, coordinated motion.

2. Tendon Elasticity:

Tendons, especially the Achilles, store and release elastic energy during running, aiding force production without additional muscular effort. This “spring-like” action improves running efficiency, enhancing an athlete’s ability to maintain higher speeds over time.

3. Neuromuscular System:

The neuromuscular system coordinates muscle contractions and limb movements. Speed involves rapid firing of motor units, with fast-twitch muscle fibers (Type II fibers) predominantly recruited for short, explosive movements. Training the neuromuscular system through high-velocity exercises can improve the efficiency and synchronization of these firing patterns, increasing speed and reaction times.

Force Production: The Foundation of Speed

Speed is the result of force application against the ground. The greater the force an athlete can generate and direct into the ground in a short period, the faster they’ll move. This principle underlies two primary factors that determine how force affects speed:

1. Mass-Specific Force:

The amount of force an athlete can produce relative to their body weight is a critical factor in speed. This measure allows athletes to maximize propulsion while minimizing unnecessary weight. Studies have shown that improvements in relative strength—strength per kilogram of body weight—correlate strongly with gains in speed.

2. Rate of Force Production (RFD):

RFD refers to how quickly an athlete can develop force. While maximal strength is important, speed requires rapid force development, especially in the initial milliseconds of contact with the ground. Athletes can improve RFD through plyometric training, which involves explosive movements that target fast-twitch fibers and enhance neuromuscular responsiveness.

Types of Speed and Their Components

Athletes require a combination of various types of speed, depending on their sport and position. Let’s briefly explore the primary types of speed that play a role in athletic performance:

1. Pure Acceleration:

The ability to reach top speed as quickly as possible. Acceleration is especially crucial for sports requiring quick reactions, such as basketball and soccer. The initial few seconds of movement depend heavily on maximal force and RFD, as the athlete needs to overcome inertia and propel forward.

2. Transitional Acceleration:

Involves moving from one speed or direction to another. This could mean shifting gears in a sprint or transitioning from a jog to a full-speed sprint. Smooth, quick transitions depend on body control, flexibility, and muscle coordination.

3. Maximum Velocity:

Maximum velocity is an athlete’s peak speed and is typically sustained for only a few seconds. Athletes who have mastered the mechanics of running—such as stride length, frequency, and posture—excel at reaching and maintaining their top speed.

4. Deceleration:

Often overlooked, deceleration is the ability to slow down or stop quickly. It requires control, strength, and stability, particularly in the quads and core, to prevent injury and allow rapid direction changes.

5. Multi-Directional Speed:

This encompasses the ability to change directions quickly, an essential skill for sports involving lateral movements, like tennis or basketball. Developing multi-directional speed involves not only agility but also strength, flexibility, and balance.

Training Focus for Enhancing Speed

Understanding these types of speed allows athletes to train specifically for the demands of their sport. For instance:

Pure Acceleration and Maximum Velocity benefit from sprinting drills and plyometric exercises that emphasize force application and leg strength.

Transitional and Multi-Directional Speed rely on agility exercises, such as shuttle runs, to improve body coordination and control.

Deceleration requires strengthening the quads, core, and posterior chain through resistance exercises and functional training to minimize injury risk.

Studies, such as those published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, underscore the importance of individualized training that considers an athlete’s biomechanics, age, and sport demands. Emphasizing appropriate training, recovery, and nutrition allows athletes to enhance force production and maximize their speed potential effectively.

Conclusion

Speed is more than just fast movement; it’s the result of complex interactions between muscle mechanics, neuromuscular coordination, and specialized force application. In Part 1, we laid the anatomical foundation of speed and the significance of force production. Next, in Part 2, we’ll dive into factors affecting speed, including body type, weight, training maturity, and diet, especially for athletes in the Bahamas who may face unique challenges in these areas.

By understanding the structure and science behind speed, athletes can train smarter, focusing on what matters most to unlock their highest potential. Stay tuned as we continue this journey into the anatomy of speed and uncover what it takes to reach top performance levels.