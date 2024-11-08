PM notes ‘complexities’ in dealing with roadside garages

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS are still awaiting relief from the persistent issue of roadside garages crowding their neighbourhoods, as Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis highlighted the complexities in resolving the problem.

While he announced plans to find relocation areas for these businesses, Mr Davis stressed that without providing designated spaces, the issue could simply shift to new areas.

“We are also seeking areas where we can relocate most of these roadside garages,” he said during a community tour yesterday. “Because you might get them out today, they might stay away for two months, and then next two months they’re kicking up again. So, we need to find a place for them to be.”

Acknowledging that the garages are a source of livelihood for many, Mr Davis said efforts to remove them without offering alternative solutions would likely be ineffective. He also pointed out that recent updates to the law allow for spot fines on environmental violations, though it remains to be seen how strictly these will be enforced.

The wait for action has frustrated residents like Bancroft Lane’s Peter Taylor, who told The Tribune this week that car repairs, stripping, and bodywork are still being done on the street, making congestion worse. Mr Taylor has been advocating for the removal of roadside garages on East Street South for a decade, but the situation persists.

Earlier this year, Environment and Natural Resources Minister Vaughn Miller said officials would visit Bancroft Lane to address derelict vehicles, recognising their role in mosquito infestations. Bamboo Town MP Patricia Deveaux also confirmed her ongoing work with Urban Renewal and the Department of Environmental Health to address the issue, but residents report little visible progress so far.

Roadside garages have been a long-standing concern in New Providence. In May, a fire at a scrap metal yard on Joe Farrington Road prompted the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to reiterate its commitment to dealing with these facilities. The ministry acknowledged that “successive governments and communities have been very concerned about roadside garages that continue to reside and expand in residential communities”. Previous efforts included setting aside 20 acres on Fire Trail Road West for a new industrial park to accommodate such businesses, though implementation has been slow.

“It is the government’s intention to discourage roadside garages in general that have become an eyesore and environmental hazard in our communities,” the ministry said, noting its commitment to removing or banning these facilities from residential areas.