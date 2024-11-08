Supreme Court to summon employer over complaint of Gibson trial duration

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A SUPREME Court judge plans to summon the employer of a sitting juror in the criminal trial of Adrian Gibson and others after the employer reportedly raised concerns about the trial’s lengthy duration.

This will be the second time Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson has taken such action since the trial began last November.

The first instance occurred last year when she summoned a major employer for reportedly informing their employee, also a juror in the case, that time off for jury duty would be counted as vacation leave.

Yesterday, Justice Grant-Thompson told the court she intended to “have a chat” with the unnamed employer after a juror reported difficulties, noting that their employer had “raised issues” about the extended jury duty.

The action comes days after the acting Director of Public Prosecutions accused the defence team of repeatedly delaying trial proceedings by introducing documents not yet proven to be relevant to the case.

She reiterated this point yesterday during the defence’s continued cross-examination of Water and Sewerage Corporation’s (WSC) general manager Robert Deal.

Defence attorneys pushed back, blaming the prosecution’s witness for “wasting” the court’s time by not answering questions directly.

“The DPP is accusing us of causing delay, and her witness is up there wasting the court’s time,” said Geoffrey Farquharson, who represents Mr Gibson.

His comments came as lead defence attorney Damian Gomez, KC, grilled Mr Deal about the corporation’s tank painting project.

Mr Gomez highlighted Mr Deal’s signature on the capital works order for the project, asking, “So you approved of what was the subject matter of the capital works order?”

The witness replied that he did.

He also testified that he had seen the project’s figures and was aware of the contract details.

Mr Gibson, the Long Island MP, is on trial alongside Mr Elwood Donaldson Jr, the WSC’s former general manager, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson, and Jerome Missick.

He faces charges related to his tenure as WSC executive chairman, including allegations of failing to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the corporation.

The defence team consists of Mr Gomez, Mr Farquharson, Murrio Ducille, KC, Ian Cargill, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, and Raphael Moxey.

The Crown’s legal team includes Ms Frazier, Karine MacVean, and others.