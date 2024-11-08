Warned and discharged over possession of Indian hemp

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old was given a warning yesterday after pleading guilty to having Indian Hemp.

Kevon Princeton Sweeting appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville. He was found on November 3 without proper authority to possess a quantity of dangerous drugs, namely an estimated amount of two grams of Indian Hemp.

The court accepted his guilty plea, and he was warned and discharged. The court also ordered that the drugs be destroyed.