19-year-old remanded on sexual assault charge involving tourist

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

Jabez McDonald, 19, of Fire Trail Road was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) following an accusation of sexual assault involving a 20-year-old female tourist.

In a hearing before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans, McDonald was sentenced to remain in custody until March 25.

He can apply for bail in the Supreme Court as the case progresses through a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

The alleged incident reportedly took place on November 2 at a beach in New Providence, according to police reports.