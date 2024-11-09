Munroe stresses urgent need for conflict resolution training

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said the practice of conflict resolution skills remains a concern, noting a trend of domestic disputes in the country.

Mr Munroe highlighted an October 29 altercation between two brothers-in-law that turned deadly. The men, identified as 42-year-old Renaldo Bowleg and 38-year-old Allan Pratt, reportedly got into an altercation involving a cutlass on Muttonfish Drive, off Malcolm Road. Police found one man with severe neck injuries and the other deceased inside the home.

“As you can see in the videos that circulated, you walk up on your sister's husband and chop him, or you get in a row so you take a pipe and strike someone in the head three, four times. That's a failure one, to control your emotions and two, it's also a failure to know how you resolve disputes,” Mr Munroe said on Friday.

He noted that some adults struggle with effective conflict resolution and emphasized the need to address this issue comprehensively.

Mr Munroe added that conflict resolution should be taught throughout society, including in schools, to equip children with tools to handle difficult situations as they mature.

In an unrelated incident on November 6, a man was fatally shot, marking the country's latest murder.

Superintendent Devon Robinson of the Southern Division reported that the victim, in his late 20s to early 30s, was initially on Bowe Alley and collapsed after fleeing north.

While The Tribune understands a relative may have been involved, Supt Robinson said he “could not confirm that at this point of the investigation.”

In a recent interview, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said domestic violence remains a significant concern for law enforcement, noting that people seem increasingly unable to resolve conflicts peacefully.

She encouraged individuals involved in conflicts to walk away rather than resort to violence, adding: “Everybody gets upset, but it’s how you deal with the situation at that particular time.”