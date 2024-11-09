Pintard criticizes PM’s 'out of touch' cost of living remarks

By Keile Campbell

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

OPPOSITION Leader Michael Pintard criticized Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis for being “out of touch” with the economic struggles of everyday Bahamians, following Davis' suggestion that adjusting lifestyle choices could help ease the cost-of-living burden.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Pintard targeted Prime Minister Davis’s recent comments where he pointed to personal choices as a factor in managing expenses.

The opposition leader suggested that Mr Davis’s comments implied that Bahamians could simply choose to live in Stapleton rather than Venetian West to maintain a middle-class lifestyle, calling the remark dismissive of real hardships Bahamians face.

“No leader in touch with the realities of most Bahamians would ever dream of this statement, let alone have the audacity to say it out loud,” Mr Pintard’s statement read.

The backlash against Prime Minister Davis’s comments was swift, with critics online arguing that the prime minister’s words failed to address core issues such as rising food and utility costs, which have strained Bahamian households.

Mr Davis clarified his comments in a later interview with reporters after his initial comments were published online.

He said his comments on choices were not intended to suggest the cost of living is not a serious issue but rather to point out that spending patterns vary depending on one’s decisions.

Mr Davis said “there’s no doubt” that Bahamians are still concerned about the high cost of living, a concern he shares.

In his statement, Mr Pintard claimed that the prime minister’s words reveal a deeper disconnect, pointing to promises the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) made in their “Blueprint for Change” manifesto that have yet to materialize.

Mr Pintard further alleged that the PLP’s response to public outcry was merely “the PLP public relations machine scrambled to try and make sense of the offensive remarks, but the damage was already done.”