Students bridge gap in school exchange programme

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

KYRIE Campbell, a grade six student at Queen's College, said he met “respectable” and “mannerly” students at Uriah McPhee Primary School through an exchange programme aimed at fostering interaction and learning between the schools.

Grade six students from Queen's College and Uriah McPhee Primary School greeted each other on Friday at Uriah McPhee's campus. Queen's College students brought gifts, including books, snacks, and other items, for their new friends.

According to Kyrie, the initiative stemmed from a desire to build relationships between the schools. He noted that, as grade six students, they face similar challenges, such as preparing for the GLAT exam, handling peer pressure, and serving as role models for younger students.

“I think that this is an amazing opportunity to synergize together. I also think that this could be a win, win situation, because I can learn something from the students of grade six, from Uriah McPhee, and they can learn something from me,” he said.

Brenden Miller, head boy of Uriah McPhee Primary School, described engaging with Queen's College students as very exciting, emphasizing that, despite being from different schools, they are still each other’s “brother’s and sister’s keeper.”

Brenden added that the donations of snacks and books were much appreciated, as some children struggle to afford lunch, and the books will help improve vocabulary skills.

Uriah McPhee Primary School’s head girl, Alexis Sherman, also expressed excitement about the initiative. Alexis called the unity between the two schools a blessing and stressed the importance of coming together to make the world a better place.

Freetown MP Wayne Munroe praised Mr Campbell and his Queen's College classmates for starting the initiative independently, without direction from teachers or the government. Mr Munroe also commended the students of Uriah McPhee Primary School for their dedication to making the exchange possible.

"I'm actually very encouraged and overwhelmed that we have young people who understand what it's about. It's what we can do, and it's of what they determined that they can do, and that is how you build the nation,” Mr Munroe said.

When asked how the exchange programme would work, Mr Munroe said it would be entirely student-driven. The students will choose how they want to interact with each other, with this meeting serving as an icebreaker.

Mr Munroe also donated an oxygen tank to Uriah McPhee Primary School to assist students with health conditions like sickle cell and asthma. The school nurse expressed relief, as the additional medical equipment will help support nearly 100 at-risk students.