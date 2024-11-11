Contractors ‘on same page’ over consumer protection

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) was yesterday said to be “on the same page” as the Consumer Protection Commission as both work together to resolve consumer complaints.

Leonard Sands, BCA president, speaking after the Commission said it was dedicating November to addressing grievances with contractors, told Tribune Business the two sides had a “beneficial conversation” when they met last week. He added that both will work to educate consumers on selecting qualified contractors and ensuring contracts adequately represent the scope of work to be done.

Mr Sands said many disputes stem from contracts that were not drafted with clear timelines and descriptions of the tasks to be undertaken. “We had a very beneficial conversation, as we help them to understand some of the less common things that create some of the issues that they’re dealing with with consumers,” he added.

“Most issues arise at the end of the agreement because the parties didn’t contract properly, so there wasn’t a clear understanding between the consumer and the contractor as to what exactly they want done, how they want it done, and the timeline in which they expect it to be done.

“We provided our opinion on how we can make those kinds of differences occur less, and also help educate consumers so they don’t kind of end up dealing with persons who may not be as qualified as you need to offer the services. Moving forward, the BCA and consumer protection, we believe, are on the same page, which is to help provide the public consumer with the best possible contractors and contracting services.”

Mr Sands said the discussions were timely as the Christmas season approaches and many residents are seeking contractors to do minor repairs and renovations. He voiced optimism that the education campaign that will be launched will curtail the amount of complaints that are received.

“If things were to continue on the trend we are having now, we could’ve seen a spike in complaints over instances where persons make reports to Consumer Protection. So we are hopeful that their efforts and our efforts would result in less complaints, especially when we’re in a high season and a lot of persons are contracting with contractors,” said Mr Sands.

“For BCA as a watchdog, we certainly want our best contractors out there doing the best job for consumers, and certainly we support all the activities of Consumer Protection and we want to help them so consumers aren’t taken advantage of or end up in situations where they hire persons who are disqualified.”

Senator Randy Rolle, the Commission’s chairman, said the collaboration with the BCA has sparked consideration of how the administration can assist with providing more educational opportunities for industry participants so they can provide better service to consumers.

“We’re both here for the consumers. When there are clearer contracts in the initial stages and the expectations are known by all, it fosters better relationships in the event something goes wrong. We’ve been working together to put out consumer tips so persons know what to look out for,” said Mr Rolle.

“That has been helpful as we’re coming down to the holiday season and people spending on these services. I think the timing of this collaboration and these efforts are perfect. The BCA has also agreed to join us on some public education forums for the consumer.

“We are aware that everyone in the construction space may not have gone to university, and this is even helping us to look at how can the administration work with the Association to better equip contractors so that at the end of the day, the consumer also wins.”