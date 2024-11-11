Man in hospital after stabbing

A man is in hospital after a stabbing on Sunday morning.

Police are questioning two men after the incident, which took place after 8.30am when the victim arrived at a residence on Huyler Street off Baillou Hill Road, where he was attacked by a group of males.

Police arrest two 18-year-olds at the scene.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, head injuries and serious injuries to an arm. He was taken to hospital by private vehicle and is said to be in serious condition.

• An infant boy was found submerged in a pool in an incident on Sunday afternoon. Shortly after 2pm, the infant was found in the pool during a social gathering in Coral Harbour. He was retrieved from the pool and taken to hospital by ambulance. Police are investigating.