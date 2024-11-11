Six Senses project to create 400 construction, 200 full-time posts

The developers behind Grand Bahama’s Six Senses resort project say the $250m development will “imminently” create 400 construction jobs and a further 200 permanent posts when it opens in late 2026.

Weller Development Partners and its financing partner, Pegasus Capital Advisors, briefed Grand Bahama residents about the potential job openings once construction begins when they hosted a public community meeting last week to discuss the project’s build-out timeline, environmental and community-focused initiatives.

Besides the 400 construction jobs soon to become available, more than 200 permanent positions will be filled as the resort approaches completion, offering long-term career opportunities ranging from general manager to guest experience managers, and reception, kitchen and spa staff. The developers also discussed plans for training programmes to ensure local community members are equipped with the necessary skills.

“As we begin construction on one of the most unique resort communities in the world, we couldn’t be more excited to partner with the incredible people of Grand Bahama over the next several years,” said Marc Weller, Weller Development’s founding partner.

“We are committed to the surrounding community and to building this project sustainably, and we look forward to bringing meaningful career opportunities and economic prosperity to the island.” The Grand Bahama community was made aware that the property will be closing soon for site work.

The developers reassured residents that public beach access will be maintained throughout the construction process and after the resort’s completion. During construction, for safety reasons, Fortune Bay Road leading into the site will be closed. The developers said they will work with the community to ensure convenient pedestrian access to the beach during and after construction.

The developers said construction will start through clearing the site of invasive casuarina pine trees, installing construction fencing and project signage, building viewshed platforms and a temporary boat dock for site tours, and preparing for vertical construction.

Six Senses Grand Bahama is targeting LEED Silver certification and will incorporate numerous sustainability and resiliency measures, including the use of locally-sourced construction materials; energy conservation efforts such as passive shading and high-efficiency mechanical, engineering and plumbing systems; and significant beach restoration and reinforced dune systems.

A key focus is on hurricane preparedness through building foundations that raise the Finished Floor Elevation (FFE) substantially. A reinforced, structural dune system will be implemented along the property’s sea-side coastline to block storm surge, while native plant species will take the place of invasive casuarina pine trees.

The developers confirmed that construction is scheduled to begin imminently, with an anticipated resort opening in the 2026 fourth quarter. Six Senses Grand Bahama will feature a 50-acre eco-conscious resort community that will include 70 resort guest rooms, 38 of which are villas, and 28 branded residences designed by architecture firms Gensler and Olson Kundig, respectively.