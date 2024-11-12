Man charged with the murder of Eddie Miller

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded into custody yesterday after being accused of the fatal shooting of businessman Eddie Miller outside a shopping centre on Faith Avenue in September.

The victim in this matter was gunned down in front of his wife and young children.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Garron Fox, 28, on murder.

Fox’s co-accused, Mitchell Fox, was arraigned on the matter last week.

The defendant and two other masked accomplices allegedly shot and killed Miller as he was trying to get into his car outside Deep South Plaza on Faith Avenue and Cowpen Road on September 5.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a white vehicle.

Fox was informed that his case would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Fox will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on April 10, 2025.

Inspector Deon Barr was the prosecutor.