Miss Teen loses title for alleged behaviour breach

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

CAMERONIQUE Evans, the young teen who won Miss Teen Universe Bahamas 2024, was stripped of her title because of an alleged breach of her contract related to professional behaviour and conduct – allegations that Ms Evans calls “disheartening and unfounded”.

The decision comes weeks after she competed in the 2024 Miss Teen Universe International pageant in South Africa.

In a letter to Ms Evans, obtained by The Tribune, franchise owner of The Bahamas International Pageants Organisation, Tia Thompson, explained that the decision to release her was not made lightly, but was due to behaviour that could no longer be overlooked.

Ms Thompson said multiple concerns about Ms Evans' conduct had been raised during her reign.

“Despite several discussions and warnings regarding expectations, professionalism, and the importance of communication, we have observed ongoing issues that violate the terms of our agreement,” she wrote.

“Specifically, your attendance at the Miss Teen Universe International pageant held in South Africa created an atmosphere that detracts from the integrity and unity of our organisation.”

The franchise owner then referred to the duties of the appointed queen, as outlined in the agreement, which includes upholding a standard of professionalism and maintaining open and respectful communication.

However, she said Ms Evans’ actions had demonstrated a persistent disregard for these values despite previous efforts to address and rectify the situation.

She informed her that she was relieved of her duties effective immediately and instructed her to return all materials, titles, and responsibilities associated with the role.

“Additionally, we encourage you to reflect on the importance of professionalism and communication in any future endeavours you may pursue,” Ms Thompson wrote.

In a statement released yesterday, the pageant organisation thanked her for her performance on the international stage and wished her well in her future endeavours.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to monitoring and training young women in the country and expressed their anticipation for a competitive and prosperous season ahead.

“The organisation will continue to provide lasting and memorable experiences, while ensuring that every young woman that comes through our programme are true ambassadors of our country, both locally and abroad," the organisation said.

Ms Evans responded in a statement in which she pointed out her roles as a Youth Parliamentarian, a University of The Bahamas student and an “active leader in her community”, with the statement saying she was “committed to upholding values of respect, hard work, and integrity”.

The statement also raised concerns over the pageant, saying that Ms Evans “often felt disregarded and dismissed”. The statement also claimed that awards and prizes relating to her role as Miss Bahamas Teen Universe were not provided “as promised”.

The statement said: “Cameronique now respectfully requests that the organisation cease and desist in any further statements that may defame her name or character. Her focus remains on positively contributing to her community and country, and she will not allow these recent events to deter her from her commitment to empowering youth and advocating for change.”

Ms Evans said: “I am honoured to have been your Miss Bahamas Teen Universe and will continue to serve with pride, even in the face of adversity.”