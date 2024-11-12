Murder accused arraigned for death of John Ward

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded into custody yesterday after he was accused of a murder that occurred in Bain Town last week.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Carl Ferguson, 40, on murder.

The defendant allegedly fatally struck John Ward in the head with an object while the two were arguing in the backyard of a residence on Augusta Street on November 4.

Ferguson was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially served on April 10, 2025.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.