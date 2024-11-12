RBPF celebrates 60 years of women in policing

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) celebrated 60 years of women in policing yesterday, noting the organisation has had more than 600 female officers who have attained every rank, except for Commissioner of Police.

Today, there are 661 women on the police force.

According to statistics, there has been advancement of women throughout the ranks in the last decade. In 2014, there was no female Deputy Commissioner of Police, and only one woman had ascended to Assistant Commissioner of Police. Today, there are two – ACP Shanta Knowles and ACP Janet McKenzie.

Currently, there are 16 female Chief Superintendents, compared to only one in 2014, and 24 Superintendents, compared to nine in 2014. The number of female Assistant Superintendents has grown from 17 to 45.

A special Comstat Meeting was held to commemorate the diamond anniversary of women in policing. The event highlighted the achievements and advancement of women on the force, with presentations from women officers in New Providence and the Family Islands.

The “Sensational Six” – Anita Bethel-Williams, Theresa Baker, Norma Clarke, Alsaida McFall, Hildred McClain, and Esther Stubbs – were recognised as trailblazers for paving the way for women in policing. Of the 122 women who applied to join the police force in 1964, these six were chosen.

Anita Bethel-Williams recalled what that day was like for her and the five other women.

“Sixty years ago, we stepped into that gate; we did not know what we were coming into, but we had to make a decision because we were often told, you six would determine whether we bring other women into the force,” she said.

Ms Bethel-Williams said their eight male squad mates did not want them on the force. “We were told there was no place in the force for women,” she recalled.

Although it was tough, they persevered and outperformed the men.

“We had to work as hard as we could in order to allow other women to come into the force. We beat the men at everything,” she said.

Ms Bethel-Williams said they were sent on patrols in the toughest areas, like Bain Town and Five Pound Lot off Kemp Road, for hours without a break.

“We had to be tough. We were just as tough as the men. It was very rough, but we made it,” she said. Ms Bethel-Williams expressed pride in the accomplishments of women in policing today.

Since then, more women have joined the organisation, making valuable contributions and ascending through the ranks. There have been many firsts for women since 1964, but the most significant came in 2020 with the appointment of the first female Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ismella Davis-Delancy.

Ms Davis-Delancy, who retired in 2021, thanked her mentor ACP Carolyn Bowe, the matron of the first all-female Squad C and D of 1983. She was one of the 21 girls under ACP Bowe’s guidance. She provided insight to female officers on balancing their career and family life, recalling days when she had to leave work to nurse her son and, as Deputy Commissioner, having to put that role aside to be a “submissive wife.”

Since that time, five other women have ascended to the senior executive leadership team, including ACP Shanta Knowles, ACP Janet McKenzie, retired Deputy Commissioner Loretta Mackey, retired ACP Carolyn Bowe, and retired ACP Dellareece Ferguson.

In the Real Time Crime Center, women make up 80 percent of the control room staff, which monitors ShotSpotter and CCTV. The unit is led by Chief Superintendent Charmaine Leadon.

In addition to training at the Police College, female officers are also receiving college degrees to enhance their professional policing careers.

Some 129, or 20 percent, of female officers hold an Associate Degree; 81, or 12 percent have a Bachelor’s degree; 19, or 3 percent have attained a Master’s Degree, and one has obtained a Doctorate.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said women in law enforcement have contributed significantly to the growth and development of the RBPF from 1964 to the present.

“We as women are honoured to be part of this noble organisation, especially as we reflect on the contributions, determination, and resilience of our predecessors that have contributed to the changes and privileges that we women experience today,” she said.

“Since the enlistment of the first six women in 1964, the limitations experienced have been eradicated. Women are positioned in every area of the organisation, inclusive of the Force Garage, Fire Services, K9 Unit, Information Technology, Mobile Division, making valuable contributions.”

“I extend profound gratitude to the Sensational Six for their unwavering resolve to stay the course and effect change for RBPF.”