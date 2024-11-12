Recent stabbings connected, says Skippings

By LEANDRA ROLLE

CHIEF Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said two stabbing incidents over the weekend, one resulting in the death of a landlord, are connected.

The deceased victim, Jeffrey Burrows, was found unresponsive inside his Huyler Street home on Sunday with stab wounds following an alleged argument with his tenant over unpaid rent.

Relatives of Burrows reportedly stabbed the alleged attacker, a 41-year-old man, at his Huyler Street residence in retaliation.

Chief Superintendent Skippings told reporters that the alleged suspect, who suffered multiple injuries to his head and limbs, has been released from hospital.

Meanwhile, two men, both aged 18, are in custody in connection with the attack on him.

CSP Skippings advised family members “on both sides of the spectrum” to avoid escalating the situation and to let the law run its course.

She also urged people involved in domestic disputes to resolve conflicts peacefully.

She said: “You will never see eye to eye with someone. You’re always going to have an issue with someone that is the way we are wired. I will never see things the way you see things, but we’ve got to the point where we can actually sit down and have healthy discussions and come to a resolution. We cannot get to this point where we’re picking up edge tools to resolve a conflict, and then after the incident happens you’re sorry. It’s too late.”

She also advised vigilance ahead of the Christmas season, noting that crime may increase “because criminals would want to buy gifts for their family members as well.”

Mr Burrows’ death pushed the country’s murder count to 108, according to The Tribune’s records.

The incident also sparked internal tension within the family, with some members arguing over ownership of the property now that Mr Burrows is dead.

When The Tribune visited his home, where he lived with his teenage son, emotions ran high.

One of Mr Burrows’s brothers was outside the home with a suitcase, claiming ownership of the property, though some relatives insisted it was not the appropriate time to discuss property rights given the tragic circumstances.