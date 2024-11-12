Sow and Grow a success

Excitement is blooming at St Cecilia’s Catholic School as students prepare to cultivate both plants and knowledge through the expansion of their Sow and Grow project.

During a special ceremony to mark Catholic Schools Founders’ Day, the school announced that the project is set to grow even further, thanks to a generous donation from Consolidated Water (Bahamas) Limited (CWCO).

The donation was spearheaded by Sean Cargill Jr, a sixth-grade student and vice president of the school’s Eco Club, whose enthusiasm for sustainability has been a driving force behind the project’s success.

The donation will help the school enhance its raised bed pallet system, providing students across all grade levels with more opportunities to engage in hands-on learning about plant growth, sustainability, and environmental stewardship.

The Sow and Grow project encourages students to take an active role in building and nurturing a sustainable garden. Students are responsible for their own planting slots, learning not only about the cycles of plant growth but also about the importance of responsibility and teamwork as they care for their individual plots.

Principal Vanta Culmer expressed her gratitude for Consolidated Water’s support, emphasizing the positive impact it will have on the students.

“Consolidated Water’s support is invaluable to our efforts,” Ms Culmer said.

“Their contribution will help us continue to provide an engaging environment where students can learn, create, and appreciate the importance of sustainability. We are thrilled to see this project continue to blossom and are deeply grateful for their investment in our students.”

For Sean Cargill Jr, the donation is a testament to the power of community collaboration.

“I am beyond excited that Consolidated Water decided to support our Sow and Grow project,” Sean said.

“It shows that when we come together as a community, we can make a real difference. I can’t wait to see my classmates working together, getting their hands dirty, and learning how to make things grow.”

Henderson Cash, general manager of CWCO, shared his pride in supporting such a meaningful initiative.

“It is inspiring to see young students embrace sustainability with such enthusiasm,” Mr Cash said.

“CWCO is proud to support them in this journey. Projects like Sow and Grow remind us of the power of education and community to make lasting, positive change.”

With the continued support of Consolidated Water and the dedication of students and staff, the Sow and Grow project is sure to flourish in the months ahead.

As St Cecilia’s Catholic School fosters a new generation of environmentally-conscious students, the garden of learning will undoubtedly continue to thrive, teaching important lessons that extend far beyond the classroom.