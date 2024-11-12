Student spotlight: Lincoln Smith

Lincoln Smith, a ten-year-old 6th grade student from The Moss Town Primary School, Exuma received numerous awards at the Youth Empowerment Awards ceremony.

Hosted by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture in collaboration with the Exuma Youth Month Committee, the event celebrated the accomplishments of young people across the island.

Lincoln received four awards in the upper Primary Division for his outstanding academic and athletic achievements.

His awards include the Student with Highest GPA Award, Most Athletic Student and Best All-Around Student.

Lincoln is member of the island’s track club Fasttrack Superstars, his school’s soccer and basketball teams and participated in the international track championships at the Amateur Athletic Union in the United States.

He is also on his school’s Principal List, an honour awarded to the top-performing students.