Students invited to join Caribbean STEM Olympiads

Students aged 12-21 are invited to join the Caribbean STEM Olympiads.

The competition is open to students from all CARICOM and CARICOM Associate Countries.

Individual competitors and teams from schools, clubs and associations will compete at three different age levels for medal certificates and cash prizes.

The application deadlines for the Computer Coding, and Robotics & Electronics Systems Olympiads is December 1 and the deadline for the Math Olympiad is December 15.

Finals will take place 13-19 January and medallists in each event will win up to $500.

For more information, guidelines and applications visit caribbeanscience.org/cso/.