‘Time for us to honour Elisha Obed’

BY TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

Today is an historic day in the Bahamian boxing community. November 12 marks the 49th anniversary of when Bahamian boxing legend Everette “Elisha Obed” Ferguson made history as the first Bahamian to win a world championship in the sport.

On this day in 1975, he won the World Boxing Council’s (WBC) light middleweight title against Miguel de Oliveira at the Nouvelle Hippodrome in Paris, France.

Despite the historic feat, the Bahamian boxing community is once again making a plea to the government to recognise Ferguson’s accomplishments in grand style.

Wellington Miller, former president of the Amateur Boxing Federation of The Bahamas and Bahamas Olympic Olympic Committee (BOC), said it is disappointing to see the country has not recognised Ferguson’s success in a more tangible way.

“Our concern is that up to this far there is nothing our country has done to recognise Obed’s outstanding accomplishments that has happened 49 years ago. With the 50th Independence Anniversary, Obed should’ve been a star when they celebrated Bahamians because two years after that is when he became world champion at 23-years-old,” Miller said.

“We are disappointed because the government has not seen it fit to name a common street that we have asked for. Julien Alfred, who won the gold medal at the Olympic Games for St Lucia, when she got home the street was named after her…She was given a diplomat passport and the country’s highest honour,”

Although winning the world title was one the highlights of his career, Ferguson had other career defining moments as well.

He retained his WBC light middleweight title on two separate occasions. The late boxer defended his title successfully against Tony Gardner via knockout on February 28 in 1976 at the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre.

He once again retained his title after defeating Sea Robinson on April 24 in 1976 via unanimous decision at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The former world champion lost his title to Germany’s Eckhard Dagge via technical knockout on June 18 in 1976 in Charlottenburg, West Germany.

Ferguson hung up his gloves once and for all in 1988 with 91 wins, 22 losses and four draws in 120 fights over the course of his decorated career. His final bout was against James ‘Killer Coakley in Nassau, Bahamas in March of 1988. He won that matchup against the Andros native via points.

Miller is once again making a plea to the government to consider changing the name of East West Highway or another street to honour the late great ‘Elisha Obed’.

“This is a Bahamian who has accomplished something good in life. The reason why we want East West Highway after Obed is because Montel Heights is right there. By naming that after Obed that can inspire some young men to be something, to say I want to do something for my country and I see what my country has done for people who have achieved greatness. The second reason is there are about five schools that cross that area – CI Gibson, RM Bailey and Claridge etc. that cross that road everyday,” he said.

Despite the many futile attempts of trying to reach government officials,including Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg, Miller said the boxing community will continue to advocate for “Elisha Obed” to be honoured in a meaningful way.

“We are gonna keep on fighting. George Turner and I started this journey back in 1978 and nothing yet but we are gonna keep on fighting. The Prime Minister met with us and told us to send him a letter and we sent his office nine letters and haven’t received a response yet. We are hoping that we could still receive a response. Elisha Obed deserves it. He was a Bahamian that went to France at 23 and became a world champion,” he said.

Ferguson passed away at the age of 66 in June of 2018.