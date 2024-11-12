Townhouse supports Eleuthera students

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Education Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Students at the Harbour Island All Age School (HIAAS) and North Eleuthera High School received a generous donation from a local business.

Romalia’s Townhouse has once again demonstrated its commitment to supporting the local community with a generous donation of 100 backpack school bags and 100 drawstring bags filled with essential school supplies, nutritional snacks, and toiletries.

The Harbour Island All Age School (HIAAS) was one of the primary recipients, with students from grades 10, 11, and 12 thrilled to receive the backpacks and supplies.

In addition to benefiting HIAAS students, the donation also extended to North Eleuthera High School and several children from the neighbouring communities near Romalia’s Townhouse. The remaining surplus of school bags, supplies, and toiletries provided additional support to those in need, making a significant impact on students across Eleuthera.

As part of the special donation ceremony, Lisa Barr, a standout Grade 11 student at HIAAS, was honoured with the 2024 Eighth Annual Romalia’s Townhouse Legacy Scholarship Award.

The scholarship, awarded in memory of Romalia V Albury, a cherished community figure, recognises students who demonstrate academic excellence and leadership.

Lisa was also presented with the Second Annual Legacy Scholarship Award, given in memory of Romalia’s daughters, Regina Nixon Johnson and Sr Cecilia Albury, OSB of St Martin’s Monastery.

In addition to the scholarship, Lisa was given an HP laptop, a schoolbag, and a package of supplies, toiletries, and snacks to support her continued studies.

Lisa has consistently maintained a grade point average of 3.0 or higher and was selected as the recipient of the scholarship by her principal and teachers.

She has earned five Bahamas Junior Certificates (BJC’s) in English Language, English Literature, Mathematics, Social Studies, and Health Science.

Lisa has also served as a prefect during her primary school years and was recently appointed as the prefect for Grade 11 at HIAAS.

Outside of her academic achievements, Lisa is actively involved in extracurricular activities, including the Governor General’s Youth Awards (GGYA) program and the HIAAS track team. She was also selected as a recipient of the prestigious Lyford Cay 50/50 program, which further acknowledges her dedication to personal and community growth.

Looking toward the future, Lisa shared that her ultimate goal is to serve her country and community as a police officer.

“My greatest passion is to make a positive impact on the lives of others,” she said.

“Becoming a police officer will allow me to do just that, and I’m committed to seeing my education through to that goal.”

Lorette and Marlon Albury, the owners of Romalia’s Townhouse, expressed their ongoing commitment to supporting the community that has shaped their family.

“We believe it’s important for community leaders to provide students with the resources, support, and opportunities they need to thrive,” said Ms Albury.

“The schoolbag and scholarship programs are our way of investing in the future of our youth while honouring the legacy of Romalia, Regina, and Sr Cecilia. These three incredible women were born, raised, and educated on this beautiful island and dedicated their lives to giving back to their community. We are proud to continue their work and keep their spirits alive.”

The Romalia’s Townhouse Legacy Scholarship and school supply donations are part of a broader effort to invest in the youth of Harbour Island and surrounding areas. As students like Lisa work toward achieving their goals, Romalia’s Townhouse remains a steadfast supporter of education and community development on Eleuthera.

The generous contributions from Romalia’s Townhouse not only provide students with the tools to succeed but also ensure that the legacies of Romalia, Regina, and Sr. Cecilia continue to inspire and uplift future generations.