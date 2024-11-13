50-year-old accused of shooting death of nephew

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 50-YEAR-OLD man was remanded in custody yesterday after being accused of fatally shooting his nephew near Finlayson Street last week.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Alfred McKinney on a charge of murder.

The defendant allegedly shot and killed his nephew, Kristian McKinney, on a track road off Finlayson and Boulder Streets around 10am on November 6.

This incident followed a long-standing feud between the two, as the deceased had previously accused his uncle of pulling a gun on him on July 6, 2020.

When police responded to that incident, they reportedly seized a quantity of marijuana.

The nephew had later withdrawn the charge of assault with a deadly weapon against his uncle, who was fined $500 after admitting to the drug offence.

McKinney was informed that the murder charge would proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused will remain in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the VBI is served on April 10, 2025.

Levan Johnson represented the defendant.