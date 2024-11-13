Accused of attempted sex assault of 12-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 39-YEAR-OLD man was remanded in custody yesterday after he was accused of attempting to forcefully sexually assault a 12-year-old girl last week.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt Evans arraigned Patrick Brown on assault with intent to rape.

The defendant allegedly assaulted a young girl with the intent to rape her on November 6 in New Providence.

Brown was informed his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The defendant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially served on February 26, 2025.

Inspector S Coakley served as the prosecutor.