Agriculture investigates authenticity of rattlesnake video

THE Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources said it is investigating whether the contents of a video depicting an East African Rattlesnake on Harbour Island, Eleuthera, are real.

“In the meantime, as a precaution, officials have reached out to the Ministry of Health to source anti venom and with the Department of Immigration to source work permits for expert snake catchers,” the ministry said.

“The Ministry is also investigating the alleged import through the Bahamas Agriculture Health and Food Safety Authority (BAHFSA), as there are stringent processes in place to safeguard against these kinds of offences. A joint task force is on the ground at the alleged sighting location. We encourage the public to remain calm but vigilant as investigations continue.”

A reported sighting of a diamondback rattlesnake on Harbour Island, Eleuthera, prompted experts to warn of the risks posed by the venomous, non-native species.

Kirkwood Forbes, a pest control expert with 30 years of experience, was among the first alerted to the snake’s presence, receiving a video from a concerned client.

The potential threat has mobilised local scientists, including Dr Ancilleno Davis, a University of The Bahamas professor and founder of the Bahamians Educated in Natural and Geospatial Sciences (BEINGS) network.

“We need to have experts on the island who have the expertise in snake detection and capture,” he said.

“Permanent, long-term monitoring of that island is needed in the next few months to the next maybe two to three years.”

Dr Davis highlighted the logistical challenges contributing to The Bahamas’ vulnerability to invasive species.

“Our country lacks the funding and personnel to monitor every import. We need more trained customs agents, police, and defence force officers to identify and manage these species,” he said.

“The shortage of customs officers on many islands makes it impossible to inspect each shipment thoroughly, further increasing the risk of invasive arrivals.