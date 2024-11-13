Boxing event to bring title fight to Bahamas

Champion Spirit, a global leader in high-performance wellness, sports and fitness, founded by renowned athlete and world champion boxer Abdoulaye Fadiga, has announced an evening of boxing with the return of “Drama in Bahama!” - a historic “Fight Night at Baha Mar” on Saturday, December 14.

This marks the first world championship fight in The Bahamas in over 43 years, since the legendary bout between Muhammad Ali and Trevor Berbick in 1981.

Undefeated French powerhouse Kevin Lele Sadjo (23-0-0, 20 KO) and Chinese star Xu Can, known as the “Monster” (19-4-0, 4 KO), will face off in highly anticipated matchups.

Joining them is undefeated champion Lenar Perez (13-0-0, 13 KO) from Cuba, 2024 Olympic gold medalist Erislandy Alvarez, and American professional boxer and heavyweight champion from Miami, Anthony Martinez (19-2-0, 17 KO).

Bahamian champion Carl Hield will be fighting on his home turf, poised to energise the local crowd.

There will be seven bouts featuring professional boxers and Olympic champions.

The event will be held at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar.

Champion Spirit Country Club will also host public training sessions for the athletes. VIP guests will have exclusive access to the training practice, offering a unique opportunity to witness the preparation and intensity of the fighters before the main event.

Regular seating options are available, as well as VIP packages.

VIP seating costs $1,000 + VAT and includes one VIP seat with a preferred view of the ring, a cocktail dinner and complimentary glass of champagne.

A VIP table costs $12,000 + VAT (for a table of seven) and includes access to public training sessions, a three-course gourmet dinner with wine pairing and exclusive entry to the after-show cocktail party.

The All-Access VIP Add-On costs $550 per person (only available to VIP table holders) and includes backstage meet and greet with the champions, photo opportunity and behind-the-scenes access.

The event will be broadcast live on DAZN.

To book or for more information, visit https://championspirit.com/event.