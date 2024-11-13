BTC renews partnership with Bahamas Red Cross with $35,000 sponsorship of upcoming ball

BTC has renewed its partnership with the Bahamas Red Cross for the organization’s annual fundraising ball, contributing $35,000 to the upcoming event. BTC has also pledged its commitment to title sponsor the 2026 ball.

The company’s total donations to the ball over the past three years have surpassed $80,000, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to supporting the organization’s mission of preventing and alleviating suffering.

The 2025 Bahamas Red Cross Ball themed, “Mystic Blossoms: An enchanted journey through Asia” is scheduled for January 25, 2025, at the Grand Ballroom of the Atlantis Paradise Island resort.

Indira Collie, BTC’s executive senior manager for communications highlighted the company’s dedication to giving back during their Mission Week celebrations. Collie said: “This week, BTC is celebrating Mission Week, and we are giving back our time and talent to needed initiatives. Today, we are also providing a monetary donation to the Bahamas Red Cross, an organization that we see in our communities aiding those in need daily. This is the third consecutive year that we’ve supported the annual ball, and we are proud to once again come on board as the title sponsor.”

BTC and the Red Cross will provide complimentary tickets for two persons to attend the ball, and Collie encourages the public to stay tuned to their social media pages for ways to win. “We know that there are persons that would like to attend the ball, but would need assistance with tickets. We will once again provide tickets for two to attend the most anticipated ball of the season. Stay tuned and follow our social media pages early in January for details on how you can win those coveted tickets.”

Ball chairperson Kimberly Thurston thanked BTC for its continued support and looks forward to a wonderful event. Thurston said, “We are grateful to have BTC on board once again, and we look forward with great anticipation to this 51st annual fundraiser. The Bahamas Red Cross Ball will be held under the distinguished patronage of our Governor General, Her Excellency, The Most Honourable, Dame Cynthia Pratt. We look forward to a very classy and demure evening with great entertainment.”