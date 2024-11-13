New police station officially opened for Eight Mile Rock in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE new, modern Eight Mile Rock Police Station was officially opened in the Obadiah H Wilchcombe Government Complex in West Grand Bahama.

In her keynote address, Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey said the new facility is another promise being fulfilled, as police officers had endured “less than ideal” working conditions for many years at the old Police Station near Martin Town Primary School.

“For years, the officers at the EMR Police Station needed better working conditions, and I am so delighted to see that we are here today and that progress has been made,” she said.

“In some instances, the situation was less than ideal, yet they showed up every single day and executed their duties.”

Ms Moxey said the work of police officers is not just a matter of law enforcement but also about bridging gaps and building closer relationships within the community.

She thanked the men and women of the RBPF for their commitment to service.

She said it is crucial that officers have the tools and resources necessary, as well as a functional work environment, so they can effectively carry out their duties.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said the new Eight Mile Rock Police Station will enhance public safety and improve law enforcement efficiency for the community.

He said the legacy of service at the Eight Mile Rock Police Station is one of fostering safety and trust.

He indicated that the original building, compromised over time by hurricanes and growing policing demands, was in need of modernisation.

Commissioner Fernander believes the new facility, which is strategically located near the courts, offers enhanced resources and a productive work environment aimed at boosting officers’ efficiency and professionalism.

He indicated that the station represents not only physical upgrades but also a renewed commitment to protect and support Eight Mile Rock residents, facilitating stronger ties between law enforcement and the community.

He thanked everyone involved in the project, envisioning the station as a long-standing symbol of protection, service, and progress.

ACP Shanta Knowles said the new facility marks the beginning of a new era for law enforcement in Eight Mile Rock.

“Equipped with state-of-the-art resources, we are poised to provide better service to the people of Eight Mile Rock and its surrounding communities,” she said.

“This new station is not just an upgrade in infrastructure; it represents an evolution of our dedication to fulfilling the core mission of the RBPF: maintaining law and order, preserving peace, preventing and detecting crime, apprehending offenders, and enforcing laws,” she said.

Ma Moxey and Police Commissioner Fernander, toured the facility, which includes a cell block for inmates complete with restroom and shower facilities, a conference/lunch room, and locker/shower facilities for police officers.